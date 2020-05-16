Left Menu
MoCycle operation to resume from Monday

PTI | Bhubaneswa | Updated: 16-05-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 22:59 IST
The CRUT on Saturday announced that the public bike sharing system or MoCycle service will be resumed in the capital city from Monday. The MoCycle (My cycle) programme was stopped in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown since March 22.

The Public Bike Sharing (PBS) system operated by Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) in the Capital City will resume operation as it is considered healthy as well as effective to maintain social distancing and provide important respite from being indoors. Cyclists can avail free ride till June 30. As the pandemic rages on, cycling is a safe way to maintain our physical and mental health. Citizens can avail unlimited free rides in a day. First 30 minutes of any ride is free. I hope more and more people would take up cycling in their daily life, said Dipti Mahapatro, General Manager, CRUT.

To begin with 300 cycles will be available at 50 priority PBS stations across the city, she said, adding that cleaning and disinfection of MoCycle will be done on a daily basis as per standard procedure. "After completion of each ride, we will replace the cycle with a sanitized one. Citizens can check on the app whether a particular bicycle is sanitized or not before using it. In larger public interest, we urge citizens to wear mask and gloves while riding cycles, Mahapatro said.

CRUT is the primary agency providing public transit services within the capital city of Bhubaneswar and in its neighbouring cities of Cuttack and Puri..

