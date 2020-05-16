Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Driver of OSD to Prez Kovind dies after tree falls on him

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 23:06 IST
Delhi: Driver of OSD to Prez Kovind dies after tree falls on him
An ambulance from Rashtrapati Bhawan took Arshad to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he died during treatment, police said. Image Credit: ANI

A 36-year-old driver of an officer on special duty (OSD) to President Ram Nath Kovind died after a tree fell on him due to the heavy rainfall here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place near Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.

Arshad was on his way to his residential quarters when it started raining heavily... He took shelter under a tree which eventually fell on him. He sustained injuries on his face and abdomen, a senior police officer said. An ambulance from Rashtrapati Bhawan took Arshad to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he died during treatment, police said.

The body is being preserved at the mortuary and his samples have been sent for a coronavirus test. His funeral will take place according to the COVID-19 test report, the officer said. Arshad is survived by his wife and two children aged 6 and 3.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Nets GC's Rando receives 1-year ban from NBA 2K League

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Auraiya incident raises question why govt not facilitating migrant labourers' journey home: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the government over the accident in Uttar Pradeshs Auraiya in which 24 migrant labourers were killed, saying it has again raised the question as to why the government is not faci...

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

Spraying disinfectant on the streets, as practised in some countries, does not eliminate the new coronavirus and even poses a health risk, the World Health Organization WHO warned on Saturday. In a document on cleaning and disinfecting surf...

4 DU professors write to Prez Kovind against varsity's open book online exam decision

Four Delhi University DU professors have written to President Ram Nath Kovind against the varsitys arbitrary decision to hold exams through open-book mode online if the COVID-19 situation doesnt normalise. In the letter, the professors said...

WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Dortmund explode into action as Bundesliga restarts with no fans

Borussia Dortmund provided much-needed fireworks with a 4-0 demolition of bitter rivals Schalke 04 on Saturday after the German league restarted in front of empty stands after a suspension of over two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020