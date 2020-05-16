7 booked for firing in air at reformed don's funeral

Seven people have been booked for firing in the air at the funeral of reformed underworld don N Muthappa Rai, as a tribute to him, police said on Saturday. A purported video of the incident has gone viral on the social media.

Muthappa Rai (68) passed away at a hospital here on Friday after battling brain cancer for one year. His funeral was held at an estate in Bidadi.

Sub Inspector Shantaveeappa said some police personnel posted there to ensure social distancing during the cremation heard the sound of firing, rushed to the spot and found empty cartridges. After an enquiry, the seven were booked under Sections 336 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code related to endangering public lives due to negligent behaviour and unlawful assembly guilty of offence.