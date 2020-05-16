Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Amphan: ODRAF, fire service, NDRF teams prepared for emergency rescue operation, says Odisha Chief Secy

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner, Special Relief Commissioner and other senior officers participated in a review meeting chaired by Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba over cyclone Amphan, through a video conference on Saturday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 16-05-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 23:27 IST
Cyclone Amphan: ODRAF, fire service, NDRF teams prepared for emergency rescue operation, says Odisha Chief Secy
Visual from the meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner, Special Relief Commissioner and other senior officers participated in a review meeting chaired by Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba over cyclone Amphan, through a video conference on Saturday. Outlining the State's preparedness, Chief Secretary Tripathy appraised, "We are in constant touch with India Meteorological Department (IMD) regarding the updates about the cyclone. The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), fire service and NDRF teams are ready for emergency rescue and relief operation."

"They have been equipped with necessary instruments for such operation. Steps have been taken to preposition them in strategic points," he added. Since power infrastructure is likely to be affected more, the power gangs are being pre-positioned to start the immediate restoration as the cyclone passes away, Tripathy added.

"Around 403 cyclone shelters have been identified in the area likely to be affected by the cyclone. Around 105 of such shelters are presently being used as temporary medical camps and quarantine centers for COVID care," said Tripathy. "COVID test of the persons accommodated in these centers are being done expeditiously on priority so that persons with negative report can be sent for home quarantine. As a contingency arrangement, alternative buildings have also been identified for use as cyclone shelter, in case of the need for more evacuation," he added.

Further, Chief Secretary Tripathy added that as per the predicted path of the cyclone till now, around seven lakh people in 649 villages along the sea coast are likely to be severely affected. "The standing crop in lakhs of hectors particularly, ripe summer paddy, pulses and oil seeds, cashew, mango, coconut and vegetables are likely to be damaged in the heavy rainfall and wind," said Tripathy.

However, the Chief Secretary added that "All 12 coastal districts have been kept under alert and they are prepared for any eventuality or change in track of the cyclone". (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Nets GC's Rando receives 1-year ban from NBA 2K League

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Auraiya incident raises question why govt not facilitating migrant labourers' journey home: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the government over the accident in Uttar Pradeshs Auraiya in which 24 migrant labourers were killed, saying it has again raised the question as to why the government is not faci...

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

Spraying disinfectant on the streets, as practised in some countries, does not eliminate the new coronavirus and even poses a health risk, the World Health Organization WHO warned on Saturday. In a document on cleaning and disinfecting surf...

4 DU professors write to Prez Kovind against varsity's open book online exam decision

Four Delhi University DU professors have written to President Ram Nath Kovind against the varsitys arbitrary decision to hold exams through open-book mode online if the COVID-19 situation doesnt normalise. In the letter, the professors said...

WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Dortmund explode into action as Bundesliga restarts with no fans

Borussia Dortmund provided much-needed fireworks with a 4-0 demolition of bitter rivals Schalke 04 on Saturday after the German league restarted in front of empty stands after a suspension of over two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020