Left Menu
Development News Edition

55 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Telangana

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-05-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 23:29 IST
55 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Telangana

(Eds: adds details) Hyderabad, May 16 (PTI): COVID-19 cases continued to surge in Telangana, with 55 more being reported on Saturday, taking the number of people found positive for the virus in the state to 1,509. No fresh death was reported and the number of virus- related deaths continued to be 34, a health department bulletin said.

Twelve people were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, it said. The rise in cases has been mainly in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) where there has been no let-up in freshcases for many days now.

On Saturday, 44 out of the 55 cases were from the GHMC, while eight were of migrants who arrived in the state in the last few days, the bulletin said. In the remaining three cases, two were from Sangareddy district and one from Ranga Reddy district, both neighbouring Hyderabad.

Observing that the state government was taking all steps to keep the spread of virus fully under control, Health Minister E Rajender said the rise in cases over a period of time was due to many people in single families getting infected. Rajender, who interacted with nodal officers in areas where a high number of cases were reported, said the government was providing treatment to all patients as per the guidelines of ICMR, according to an official release.

The number of people cured/discharged till date was 971, while those under treatment (active cases) as on date stood at 504. Meanwhile, as part of the repatriation exercise to airlift stranded Indians abroad under the Vande Bharat Mission, an Air India flight from Newark (USA) via Delhi landed at Hyderabad International Airport on Saturday with 121 passengers.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Nets GC's Rando receives 1-year ban from NBA 2K League

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Auraiya incident raises question why govt not facilitating migrant labourers' journey home: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the government over the accident in Uttar Pradeshs Auraiya in which 24 migrant labourers were killed, saying it has again raised the question as to why the government is not faci...

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

Spraying disinfectant on the streets, as practised in some countries, does not eliminate the new coronavirus and even poses a health risk, the World Health Organization WHO warned on Saturday. In a document on cleaning and disinfecting surf...

4 DU professors write to Prez Kovind against varsity's open book online exam decision

Four Delhi University DU professors have written to President Ram Nath Kovind against the varsitys arbitrary decision to hold exams through open-book mode online if the COVID-19 situation doesnt normalise. In the letter, the professors said...

WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Dortmund explode into action as Bundesliga restarts with no fans

Borussia Dortmund provided much-needed fireworks with a 4-0 demolition of bitter rivals Schalke 04 on Saturday after the German league restarted in front of empty stands after a suspension of over two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020