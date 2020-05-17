Storm hits Chhattisgarh's Sukma, people injured

Some people were injured in a severe storm that hit the Sukma district on Saturday. The storm also caused damage in the Dornapal area.

Tehsildar Mahendra Lehre said, "The injured have been admitted to hospital. A survey will be conducted to provide relief to those affected by the winds."

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department has predicted partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder lightning on May 17 and 18 and generally cloudy sky with thundery development for the state capital. (ANI)