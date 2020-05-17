Left Menu
29 more COVID-19 cases reported in UP: KGMU, Lucknow

Out of the total 1,487 samples tested for COVID-19 in King George's Medical University on Saturday, 29 tested positive on Sunday.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-05-2020 11:18 IST
"Out of the 1,487 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 29 are positive," (KGMU), Lucknow stated.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the Uttar Pradesh state has registered 4,258 COVID-19 cases so far while the country has reported 90,927 cases with 2,872 deaths. (ANI)

