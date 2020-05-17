'20 lakh migrants, bulk from WB and Bihar, register with Maha'PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 17:01 IST
A total of 20 lakh migrants, bulk of them from Bihar and West Bengal, have registered themselves with the Maharashtra government for travelling back to their native states, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday. Deshmukh said his office has received an enrolment of 20 lakh people who wish to return to their home states.
"The Home department has received an enrolment of some 20 lakh people, most of them to Bihar and West Bengal, who have expressed their wish to return to their home states. "The problem is that states like West Bengal and Bihar are not issuing required clearance for running the trains," Deshmukh told reporters.
