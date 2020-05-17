Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Remand prisoners to be in only if they test negative

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 17-05-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 17:14 IST
COVID-19: Remand prisoners to be in only if they test negative

Thiruvananthapuram, May 17 (PTI): In a bid to prevent spread of COVID-19 in prisons in Kerala, the state government will admit remand prisoners only if they test negative for the virus, while it has already granted remission and parole to several other inmates. The swabs of remand prisoners will be taken and tested for the deadly virus and till the results arrive, they will be either lodged at hospitals or quarantine facilities arranged by the district administration, a senior prison official said.

"In the fourth phase of lockdown,we have decided that only COVID-19-free prisoners will be admitted to all jails in the state. If someone is arrested, his swab test will be done and ascertained whether they are positive or negative. Otherwise, the 6,250 prisoners and over 1,600 staff in all the jails will be in trouble.

This is the most important phase," DIG of Prisons and Correctional Services, Santhosh Kumar, told PTI. Currently 6,250 prisoners are lodged in around 54 jails across the state, he said.

Kumar said the plan was to decongest the jails and hence those eligible had been given parole and interim bail. At least 85 prisoners who have undergone two third of their term have been given remission, he said, adding these steps were taken to reduce the number of inmates in prisons.

He said the decongestion plan was facing a major challenge as over 1,200 accused in Abkari cases have been jailed during the lockdown periond. "As part of reducing the population in jails in view of the COVID-19 situation, we have been giving bail and parole to many.

But since liquor shops are closed due to the lockdown, there is a spike in number of Abkari cases and over 1,200 have been arrested and lodged in jails," he said. The prison department has been proactively participating in fighting the pandemic by producing sanitisers and masks and has been playing a major role in controlling the market price.

"We have already produced eight lakh masks and over 15,000 litres of sanitisers. We did sales of over Rs 1.25 crore during this lockdown period. We have played a major role in controlling the market price of sanitisers and masks," Kumar claimed.

With 11new positivecases detected in Kerala on Saturday, the total tally of those under treatment has risen to 87 in the state and over 55,000 are under observation..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Egypt tightens coronavirus restrictions for Eid holiday

Egypt will bring forward the start of its curfew by four hours to 5 p.m. and halt public transport from May 24 for six days during the Eid holiday, as it seeks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the prime minister said on Sunday.Sho...

Officials: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israels Foreign Ministry said. No cause of death was given and Israeli police said it was investigating.Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in ...

PLFI ultra killed in Jharkhand's Simdega

An ultra of the banned Peoples Liberation Front of India PLFI was killed and another injured on Sunday in a gunbattle with the police in Jharkhands Simdega district, officials said. The gunbattle happened near Bendochuan village in the Jald...

China's envoy to Israel found dead at home, likely of natural causes -official

Chinas ambassador to Israel was found dead in his residence on Sunday and initial indications were that he had died of natural causes, an Israeli official said.Du Wei, 57, became ambassador to Israel in February, according to the embassys w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020