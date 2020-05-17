1 dead, 6 injured in mini-bus accident in Navi Mumbai

A 67-year-old man was killed andsix people were injured on Sunday afternoon when their mini-bus collided with a private bus on Mumbai-Pune Highway, NaviMumbai police said

The deceased, identified as Kamarali Islam, and thesix injured men were on their way to Ahmedabad in Gujarat fromShimoga in Karnataka, an official said

"The injured have been admitted in MGM Hospital inKamothe. Driver Vagesha Ramchandrapa was arrested for rashdriving and causing death by negligence," he added.