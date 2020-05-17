Left Menu
Development News Edition

1 dead, 6 injured in mini-bus accident in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 18:35 IST
1 dead, 6 injured in mini-bus accident in Navi Mumbai

A 67-year-old man was killed andsix people were injured on Sunday afternoon when their mini-bus collided with a private bus on Mumbai-Pune Highway, NaviMumbai police said

The deceased, identified as Kamarali Islam, and thesix injured men were on their way to Ahmedabad in Gujarat fromShimoga in Karnataka, an official said

"The injured have been admitted in MGM Hospital inKamothe. Driver Vagesha Ramchandrapa was arrested for rashdriving and causing death by negligence," he added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Officials: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israels Foreign Ministry said. No cause of death was given and Israeli police said it was investigating.Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in ...

China's envoy to Israel found dead at home, likely of natural causes -official

Chinas ambassador to Israel was found dead in his residence on Sunday and initial indications were that he had died of natural causes, an Israeli official said.Du Wei, 57, became ambassador to Israel in February, according to the embassys w...

US Domestic News Roundup: House passes $3 trillion coronavirus aid bill opposed by Trump; New York to reopen auto and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. CDC reports 1,435,098 coronavirus cases, 87,315 deathsThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Saturday reported a total of 1,435,098 cases of the new coronav...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Greece and France opened some beaches, German soccers Bundesliga became the first major sports league to resume, Thais were allowed to visit shopping malls and people in the Chinese city of Wuhan were dancing again on Saturday night.But it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020