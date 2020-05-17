Odisha govt keeps transfer of Heath Secy in abeyance

The Odisha government on Sunday kept in abeyance the transfer of two senior IAS officers including Health and Family Welfare secretary N B Dhal in view of the cyclonic storm Amphan, a notification issued by the General Administration department said. Dhal, a 1993 batch IAS officer was transferred to the Energy Department on May 13, but could not join in wake of the impending calamity, the notification said.

Dhal's transfer in the middle of the fight against COVID-19 had raised many eyebrows in the power corridors and bureaucratic level. Similarly, the appointment of B P Sethi as principal secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Department is also kept in abeyance keeping in view of the cyclone, it said.

In both the cases, the notification said that the appointments are kept in abeyance until further order. Both the officers are still working in their existing positions.