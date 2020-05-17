Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown 4.0: Domestic, international air travel of passengers to remain prohibited

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday said that all domestic and international air travel of passengers except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by it will remain prohibited.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 20:30 IST
Lockdown 4.0: Domestic, international air travel of passengers to remain prohibited
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday said that all domestic and international air travel of passengers except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by the government will remain prohibited during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31. "All domestic and international air travel of passengers except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by the MHA to remain prohibited," said the MHA in its new guidelines.

The MHA has said that metro rail services shall also remain prohibited. The Ministry has allowed the inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent of the State/UT involved or as decided by States and Union Territories except in containment zones.

"Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the movement of persons, as announced earlier shall continue," said the MHA, which has also issued special directions to ensure the movement of persons and goods in certain cases. "All States/UTs shall allow inter-state movement of medical professionals, and paramedical staff, sanitation personnel and ambulance without any restrictions," said the ministry.

"All States/UTs shall allow inter-state movement of all types of goods/cargo including empty trucks. No State/UT shall stop the movement of any types of goods/cargo for cross land-border trade." The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued the order to continue coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Curfew in Himachal till May 31; State may see spike in coronavirus cases with return of migrants: CM Thakur

Curfew will continue in Himachal Pradesh till May 31, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday after the Centre decided to extend the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.&#160; The state government had imposed the curfe...

Officials: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israels Foreign Ministry said. No cause of death was given and Israeli police said it was investigating.Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in ...

Wear a mask or face jail in Kuwait and Qatar

Kuwait and Qatar both said on Sunday they would start jailing people or fining them thousands of dollars for failing to wear a facemask to combat the novel coronavirus. Kuwaits health ministry said anyone caught could face up to three month...

DGCA extends ban on domestic, international flight operations till May 31

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on Sunday extended the ban on domestic and international passenger flight operations till May 31. The decision came after the government extended the ongoing lockdown till May 31.However, the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020