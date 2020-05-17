Left Menu
Liquor store guard bludgeoned to death in Rajasthan's Bundi

PTI | Kota | Updated: 17-05-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 20:41 IST
Liquor store guard bludgeoned to death in Rajasthan's Bundi

A 65-year-old security guard of a liquor store was killed and the shop looted by unidentified assailants in Rajasthan’s Bundi district, police said on Sunday. Raghuraj Singh was murdered during Saturday night and his body bearing multiple injuries found in a ditch in the morning, they said.

Singh worked as a night guard at the excise department contractual shop of country-made liquor near old municipality auction check post, said Bundi Circle Inspector Lokendra Paliwal. When the store contractor's mother went to give tea to Singh in the morning, she found the shop unlocked and the guard lying dead in the ditch, the circle inspector said.

On receiving information about the crime, Bundi SP Shivraj Meena, ASP Satnam Singh and DSP Manoj Sharma reached the spot, Paliwal said. The guard's body bore fatal injuries on face and head and it appears that he was probably bludgeoned to death with a heavy stone, the circle inspector added. At least 8 boxes of county-made liquor bottles were reportedly missing from the shop, Paliwal said.

The body was handed over to the guard's family after post-mortem and a case of murder registered against unidentified assailants, the circle inspector said. It appears the assailants killed the guard to loot the liquor shop, however, an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder, said DSP Manoj Sharma.

