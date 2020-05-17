Omar exhorts NC cadre to help people fight against COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday exhorted the party cadre to reach out to the people in distress and help them fight coronavirus. In his first video conference with senior party leaders of Jammu province after his release from nearly eight months detention under PSA in March, Abdullah said "we are in an unprecedented situation, which calls for a cohesive approach based on compassion and the spirit of togetherness, the hallmark of our glorious existence”.

He said this is not the time to do politics or to superimpose individual sufferings over the general good of community, given the unprecedented challenge posed by COVID-19 to humanity. "Political class should not be seen seeking votes only but it has to remain in the forefront to share the miseries of the people, especially during the critical times mankind is presently in," he said.

Abdullah asked party workers to assist labourers and stranded people returning their home by whatever way they can. "Even humble contributions will be a big gesture to demonstrate solidarity,” he said, adding that the disease knows no religious, economic or social barriers, as it has struck humanity as a whole and therefore calls for a united and cohesive response. He said the party leadership headed by his father Farooq Abdullah has been taking up every distress call from the stranded people with concerned quarters to seek expeditious evacuation. He referred to the airlifting of Jammu and Kashmir students from Bangladesh and hoped that a similar mechanism will be adopted in bringing back the stranded people from Oman, Dubai, Iran and other countries. Those stranded in various parts of the country too are needed to be ferried in a time bound manner while efforts should be made to ensure inter-district movement of stranded people as well, the NC leader added.

He also urged party workers to support every administrative measure for the overall good of the people in the war against the pandemic notwithstanding the political developments of the last year. Abdullah lauded the resilience of the people in meeting the challenge with courage and fortitude, hoping the current gloomy phase will come to an end soon.