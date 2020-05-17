Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant worker dies of snake bite in C'garh quarantine centre

PTI | Mungeli | Updated: 17-05-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 22:02 IST
Migrant worker dies of snake bite in C'garh quarantine centre

A 31-year-old migrant worker died after being bitten by a snake at a quarantine centre in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on Sunday morning, officials said. The incident took place in Kirna village under Kotwali police station limits, Mungeli Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chitrakant Chali Thakur said.

"Migrants workers Yogesh Verma had returned from Pune in Maharashtra on Saturday. He was kept at a quarantine facility in a government school in the village. He was sleeping on the floor in the verandah outside his room when he was bitten by a snake. He died during treatment in a nearby hospital," the SDM said. The kin of the deceased was given immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 and a compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be paid out after completing necessary formalities, he added.

"The panchayat staff have been told to make sure no one sleeps outside their rooms in quarantine facilities," the official said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Man attempts suicide at police post in Hyderabad

A man in Hyderabad tried to immolate himself at a police post, claiming that he has lost all sources of income due to the lockdown. At about 245 pm, one person named Md. Nazeeruddin, 42-year-old, bought a half-litre can of petrol and poured...

Goa's COVID-19 cases grow by nine to 22

The tally of COVID-19 patients in Goa reached 22 after nine such cases were reported on Sunday, a health department official said. Six of the total number of patients are passengers of the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Express train, who tested ...

Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria - Iran Supreme Leader

Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria, Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday, according to his official website.Iran almost got into a full-blown conflict with the United States when a U.S. drone strike killed ...

Celta's Sisto fined for driving home to Denmark: reports

Celta Vigo attacker Pione Sisto was fined a club record 60,000 euros 65,000 for driving 3,000km home to Denmark by breaking strict coronavirus measures, local media reported on Sunday. The 25-year-old Danish international made the journey o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020