8 COVID-19 patients die in UP, toll rises to 112: Official

With the death of eight more COVID-19 patients, the toll caused by the disease in Uttar Pradesh rose to 112, a state government official said here on Sunday. UP reported 206 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,464, Dr. Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director/State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) said in a statement here.

This is one of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day in the state. Of the eight deaths reported on Sunday, five were reported from Aligarh, while two COVID-19 patients died in Kanpur and one in Meerut.

In the death tally, Agra leads the table with 27 deaths, followed by Meerut with 19 deaths, Moradabad with 11 deaths, Kanpur and Aligarh have recorded 8 deaths each, Jhansi, Mathura, and Firozabad have recorded 4 deaths each. Of the fresh COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday, the highest number of 17 fresh cases was reported from Pratapgarh, 11 from Hapur, 10 each from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Lakhimpur Khiri, 9 from Ghaziabad, 8 each from Meerut, Lucknow, Rampur, Siddharthanagar, Bahraich, Ghazipur, Sitapur and Pilibhit.

So far, as many as 4,464 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 75 districts of the state. The number of COVID-19 patients discharged in the state stands at 2,636, while the count of active cases in the state is 1,716.

Till now, 1,282 persons belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat, people related to them and those who came in contact with them, have tested positive for COVID-19, Dr Agrawal said in the statement.