Buses arranged by Cong to ferry migrants back home not allowed to enter UP, claims Raj min

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 17-05-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 23:58 IST
A Rajasthan cabinet minister on Sunday claimed that the state government had kept 500 private buses ready to ferry migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh but they were not allowed to enter by the Yogi Adityanath government. Vishvendra Singh, Minister for Tourism and Devasthan, Rajasthan said the buses were stopped at Bahej village on the Uttar Pradesh-Rajasthan border for almost the entire day. Later, the buses were asked to return to Rajasthan.

“We had been waiting for permission from the UP government to enter cross the border for nearly seven hours,” Singh alleged. Around 1000 private buses to facilitate the movement of migrants have been arranged on the directives of Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as she was moved by their plight, Singh said.

The decision was taken purely on humanitarian grounds and there is no question of politcising the issue since neither UP nor Rajasthan are going to polls anytime soon, said Singh. Moreover, none of the buses had any Congress symbol like a sticker or flag on them, he added.

Priyanka Gandhi had earlier in the day, Adityanath to allow the party ferry migrant labourers back home in buses arranged by it and kept ready at the state border. The minister said, the episode has exposed the inhuman side of the Uttar Pradesh government which in the first place, failed to provide transport to migrant labours wanting to return to the state and thus, forcing them to walks hundreds of miles on foot.

According to Pradeep Mathur, former Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, the state government was informed about the arrival of buses via a WhatsApp message sent to Additional Chief secretary Avanish Awasthi and S K Goel Principal secretary to the chief minister. However, no response was received from them, he claimed.

