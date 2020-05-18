Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown extended in Punjab's Ludhiana till May 31 with some relaxations

Lockdown has been extended in Punjab's Ludhiana district upto May 31. However, activities like taxi and cab aggregators, barbershops and salons and agricultural activities have been permitted to operate in non-containment zones.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 18-05-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 08:57 IST
Lockdown extended in Punjab's Ludhiana till May 31 with some relaxations
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

Lockdown has been extended in Punjab's Ludhiana district upto May 31. However, activities like taxi and cab aggregators, barbershops and salons and agricultural activities have been permitted to operate in non-containment zones. An order issued by District Magistrate, Pradeep Agarwal stated that the "Lockdown shall continue to remain in district Ludhiana upto May 31".

The orders were issued after fresh guidelines from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and directives from Punjab government's Department of Home Affairs and Justice. "Night curfew is imposed from 7 pm to 7 am in district Ludhiana from May 18 to May 31. There will be a strict prohibition on the movement of individuals from 7 pm to 7 am except for essential activities," it added.

In the containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. In Ludhiana, as of now, there are no demarcated containment zones, it stated. A few permitted activities in Ludhiana in non-containment zones are: Inter-state movement of persons specified as in the MHA Guidelines dated May 17. Intra-state buses-only for persons specifies as in MHA guidelines dates May 17.

Taxis and cab aggregators, rickshaw and autorickshaw, four-wheeler and two-wheeler. Goods traffic, shops in rural and urban areas (7 am to 6 pm), restaurants only for home delivery and take away but no dine-in, barbershops and haircut salons (both in rural and urban), agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, veterinary, educational institutions for office work, online teaching and distribution. (ANI)

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Write to Railways for special train between Indore-Kolkata to ferry Bengal migrants back: Shivraj urges Mamata

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, requesting her to urge the Ministry of Railways for a Shramik special train between Indore to Kolkata, to enable the return of migrant...

Guidelines to be issued according to containment and non-containment zones in Gujarat

With the extension of COVID-19 lockdown, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the state will issue guidelines according to containment zones and non-containment zones. He said that District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners wi...

Wallaby Rodda in trio suspended for refusing Super Rugby pay cut

Wallabies forward Izack Rodda and two Queensland Reds teammates who refused to take a pay cut negotiated during the coronavirus shutdown were suspended as the team resumed training Monday. The 21-cap Australia Test second-row Rodda, Isaac L...

UPDATE 1-Salvadoran president declares emergency without OK from congress, sparking controversy

El Salvadors attorney general on Sunday challenged a decree by President Nayib Bukele, who declared a state of emergency the previous evening to extend coronavirus measures without approval by congress. Congress approved an emergency declar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020