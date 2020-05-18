Five more COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, count reaches 196

Five more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Chandigarh, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 196 on Monday, the Chandigarh Administration said.

"Five positive COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bapu Dham Colony, three from one house and two from another. All are family contacts of previous cases and were asymptomatic. Total cases stand at 196," the Chandigarh Administration stated.

Out of the five cases, three are females while two are males, it added.