2 more passengers of Mumbai-Goa train test COVID-19 positive

Two more passengers on Mumbai-Goa train have tested positive for COVID-19 infection during TrueNat testing.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 18-05-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 10:24 IST
2 more passengers of Mumbai-Goa train test COVID-19 positive
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Two more passengers on Mumbai-Goa train have tested positive for COVID-19 infection during TrueNat testing. A total of nine passengers on this train have tested positive so far, taking the total number of active cases in the coastal State to 31.

Meanwhile, people continue to come of their houses in Goa amid the coronavirus lockdown. Speaking to ANI, Abdul, a vegetable vendor said, "The fourth phase of lockdown is going on and the number of COVID-19 patients is increasing but we are working by following social distancing and obeying the government's guidelines. People are coming out of their house which is risky."

"The situation is under control as of now. People are following social distancing and lockdown norms are being followed but more people should not come to Goa. The government has to implement more strict rules," said Chandru, a local. Earlier, seven passengers who had arrived in Goa on a train from Mumbai on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

On May 1, Goa was declared as green zone after all the seven COVID-19 patients previously found in the state recovered. However, the coastal state has witnessed a spurt in the number of cases over the last few days.

