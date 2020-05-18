Special train with returnees from Bihar reaches New Delhi
A special train carrying passengers from Rajendra Nagar Railway Station in Patna on Monday reached New Delhi Railway Station amid the fourth phase of lockdown.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 11:47 IST
A special train carrying passengers from Rajendra Nagar Railway Station in Patna on Monday reached New Delhi Railway Station amid the fourth phase of lockdown. "I went to Patna on March 21 and got stuck there after imposition of lockdown. I am happy to be back. I thank the government for running special trains," a passenger said.
In order to facilitate passengers coming from other states, the Delhi government has started Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus shuttle services to transport them for further journey. The Central government on May 17 extended the ongoing COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown till May 31, but with a set of new relaxations commencing from today. (ANI)
