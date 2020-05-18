Left Menu
TN will not face impact of cyclone 'Amphan' but situation being monitored: Govt

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-05-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 13:22 IST
The Tamil Nadu government said on Monday the state will not face the impact of cyclone 'Amphan' but it was constantly monitoring the situation along with the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar said satellite images of the storm have been released.

"It has come to be known that there will be no impact of this storm on Tamil Nadu. However, we, along with the IMD are constantly monitoring regarding the cyclone," he was quoted as saying in a release. Constant updates will be shared with the public in this connection, he added.

Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' is likely to intensify into a super cyclone by Monday evening and hit the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts as a very severe cyclone with a wind speed up to 185 km per hour on Wednesday, the Union Home Ministry had said earlier. Udhayakumar further said there was no warning regarding "high temperature" even as the peak period of the summer season is currently underway in the state.

According to the daily observation data (8.30 am on Monday) of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, five places in the state sizzled in excess of 40 degree Celsius, with the central district of Tiruchirappally recording the maximum of 41.1 degree.PTI SA SS PTI PTI.

