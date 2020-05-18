Heavy rains lash coastal districts of Karnataka

Heavy rains accompanied by lightning and thunder lashed the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Monday. The rains that began on Sunday evening came as a relief from the hot weather, but also caused damage in some parts, prompting authorities to issue a yellow alert in the coast till Tuesday.

The Meteorological department has forecast heavy rains for the next two days also due to the low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal. In Udupi district, a 20-year old man was killed when a house collapsed due to lightning at Katapady Sunday night, police sources said.

A large number of fruits and vegetables kept at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard in Baikampady here were washed away in heavy rains this morning, causing losses to vendors.