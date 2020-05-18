Oman nationals leave from Hyderabad international airport for Mumbai

Oman nationals stranded here left by a chartered flight to Mumbai on their way to their home country. A relief charter of Star Air - OG 9111, which operated purely as a domestic flight, departed today with 28 passengers to Mumbai.

As per the flight itinerary, from Mumbai, these passengers will board an Air India Express flight to Oman. All these passengers went through the fully sanitized Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) of Hyderabad International Airport. (ANI)