Making all efforts to ensure safe journey of migrant labourers: IG Meerut Range

The police authorities are making all possible efforts to ensure a safe and secure journey of the migrant labourers to their destinations, said Meerut Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Praveen Kumar on Monday.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:52 IST
IG, Meerut Range, Praveen Kumar speaking to media persons in Ghaziabad on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The police authorities are making all possible efforts to ensure a safe and secure journey of the migrant labourers to their destinations, said Meerut Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Praveen Kumar on Monday. "A total of six trains were supposed to leave for different parts of the State from Ghaziabad railway station. Arrangements were made here for the same. We are providing buses to migrants who are walking on foot. We are trying our best to ensure the safe journey of these labourers," said Kumar.

Commenting on the migrants who gathered here at Ramlila Ground for registering themselves for Shramik Special train and flouted social distancing norms, Kumar said: "People who had confirmed tickets were supposed to come here for completing the process before boarding the trains. There is a standard protocol under which we are managing the crowd." Thousands of migrant workers gathered at the Ramlila Ground here on Monday for registering themselves for the Shramik special trains. The migrants here were seen flocking the ground, flouting social distancing norms. Some of them were even seen without masks. (ANI)

