Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM orders inquiry into irregularities in PM-KISAN scheme

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:34 IST
CM orders inquiry into irregularities in PM-KISAN scheme

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday ordered an inquiry into the allegations of irregularities in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Additional Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua has been entrusted with the responsibility to enquire into the preparation of faulty beneficiary list and submit his report within one month, said a government release here.

In view of allegations about the implementation of the scheme, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts have been directed to verify the genuineness of beneficiary lists, correctness of eligibility of beneficiaries, authentication of bank account details and check duplicity in data entry. The DCs have been instructed to validate the village wise beneficiary list through circle officers, lot mandals and gaonburhas (village headmen) within one month, the release said.

DCs have also been directed to stop further release of payments under the scheme till the preparation of correct beneficiary list with authenticated bank accounts after deletion of doubtful entries, it added..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Asthama patient dies at quarantine centre in U'khand

Pauri, May 18 PTI&#160;A 31-year-old man, who was kept under institutional quarantine after returning from Faridabad two days ago, died on Monday in Uttarakhands Pauri district, officials said. A patient of asthama, he fell ill on Monday mo...

Just take me home, mother tells daily wager son

Tears blurring her vision, Raji Devi watched the bus carrying migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh drive into the distance and turned to her son to say she just wants to be home and never wants to see a big city again. She couldnt get a seat on...

Cyclone 'Amphan' will cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in coastal districts of West Bengal: govt.

Cyclone Amphan will cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in coastal districts of West Bengal govt....

Multiplex, hotel stocks tumble as nationwide lockdown extended till May 31

Shares of multiplex and hotel operators on Monday cracked up to 14.5 per cent after the countrywide lockdown was further extended till May 31. Shares of INOX Leisure tumbled 14.49 per cent and those of PVR tanked 12.54 per cent on the BSE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020