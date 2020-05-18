CM orders inquiry into irregularities in PM-KISAN scheme

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday ordered an inquiry into the allegations of irregularities in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Additional Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua has been entrusted with the responsibility to enquire into the preparation of faulty beneficiary list and submit his report within one month, said a government release here.

In view of allegations about the implementation of the scheme, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts have been directed to verify the genuineness of beneficiary lists, correctness of eligibility of beneficiaries, authentication of bank account details and check duplicity in data entry. The DCs have been instructed to validate the village wise beneficiary list through circle officers, lot mandals and gaonburhas (village headmen) within one month, the release said.

DCs have also been directed to stop further release of payments under the scheme till the preparation of correct beneficiary list with authenticated bank accounts after deletion of doubtful entries, it added..