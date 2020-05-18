MP: Jhabua reports first COVID-19 death; positive cases 11

A 60-year-old man from Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh on Monday became the first victim from the tribal-dominated district to succumb to the coronavirus infection during treatment in Indore, a Health official said. This is the first COVID-19 fatality from Jhabua district bordering Gujarat and Rajasthan, chief medical and health officer (CM&HO) Dr BS Baria told PTI.

He said the number of cases in Jhabua mounted to 11 with four more people testing positive for the viral infection earlier in the day. The deceased, a resident of Maruti Nagar, was working as a driver with vaccination wing of the Health department, sources said, adding that he had gone to Indore, which is worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, on May6 to bring some official consignment.

He might have contracted the deadly infection in Indore, they said. "He tested positive for coronavirus on May 11 and was rushed to a hospital in Indore where he died early this morning. His two sons have already been tested positive for the infection.

"A house maid of one of his sons andher daughter too have found carrying the virus. Besides, a friend of another son of the deceased also tested positive," they said. Meanwhile, the number of the affected patients in the district rose to 11 on Monday, with four more people, including two minor girls, testing positive for coronavirus, Dr Baria said, adding thaat one of the patients was recovered and discharged.