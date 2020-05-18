Man kills wife, son and maternal uncle in Assam

A retired Seema Sashatra Bal personnel allegedly shot his wife, son and uncle with his licensed gun at their home in Assam's Dibrugarh district and killed them on Monday, police said. The man, who had taken voluntary retirement, shot his wife and his sleeping ten-year-old son at their home, district additional superintendent of police Manabh Baruah said.

While his wife died on the spot, the boy was badly injured in his head, the ASP said. The man then went to his maternal uncle's place at Kumaranisiga near NH-37 and shot him before fleeing the scene, he said.

The man's son and uncle were rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh town where they succumbed to their injuries, Baruah said. The police have cordoned off the area and launched a search to find the man, Dibrugarh superintendent of police Sreejith T said.