MP: Seven killed in fire at shop-cum-residential complex

MP: Seven killed in fire at shop-cum-residential complexPTI | Gwalior | Updated: 18-05-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 19:15 IST
Three children and four women were killed in a fire at a shop-cum-residential complex here on Monday, police said. The victims belonged to two families, police said.
Four persons sustained burn injuries in the incident, they said. The blaze erupted at around 10 am in a paint shop in Inderganj area and soon spread to houses located above it, Additional Superintendent of Police Satyendra Singh Tomar said.
The highly inflammable paint acted as a catalyst for the fire, the official said. The victims, who were on the second floor of the complex, got trapped after the flames engulfed the entire structure, he said. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital, he said. The fire was doused after two hours, the official said.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former chief minister Kamal Nath and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia have mourned the loss of lives in the blaze..
- READ MORE ON:
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Jyotiraditya Scindia
- Kamal Nath
- Madhya Pradesh
ALSO READ
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoles death of migrant workers in Guna accident
Remaining exams of Class 10 of MPBSE won't be held: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Poor, small scale industries have suffered; will have to fight COVID-19, also revive economic activities at fast pace: Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Local circumstances likely to guide next phase of lockdown: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.