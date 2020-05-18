MP: Seven killed in fire at shop-cum-residential complex

Three children and four women were killed in a fire at a shop-cum-residential complex here on Monday, police said. The victims belonged to two families, police said.

Four persons sustained burn injuries in the incident, they said. The blaze erupted at around 10 am in a paint shop in Inderganj area and soon spread to houses located above it, Additional Superintendent of Police Satyendra Singh Tomar said.

The highly inflammable paint acted as a catalyst for the fire, the official said. The victims, who were on the second floor of the complex, got trapped after the flames engulfed the entire structure, he said. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital, he said. The fire was doused after two hours, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former chief minister Kamal Nath and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia have mourned the loss of lives in the blaze..