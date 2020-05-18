Left Menu
Man booked for killing wife, children in Rajasthan's Bikaner

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 18-05-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 19:32 IST
A man was booked for allegedly killing his wife and two children in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Monday, police said. Ramdhan allegedly thrashed his wife and children and then pushed them in a water body, police said.

The case was registered at Nokha police station in which Ramdhan’s mother is also an accused, they said. The victims have identified as Guddi Devi (38), Ramswaroop (10) and Manisha (12), police said.

