230 policemen rewarded for counter-insurgency operations, fight against COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday rewarded 230 of his personnel with commendation certificates and cash rewards to boost their morale for their efforts to contain COVID-19 and also on the counter-insurgency front. Those awarded include eight inspectors, 13 sub-inspectors, 18 assistant sub-inspectors, 36 head constables, 63 selection grade constables, 42 constables and 27 special police officers, a police spokesperson said. A pharmacist and four nursing orderlies were among the awardees, he said

He said the rewards have been given to these officers and personnel for their dedication and devotion towards their assigned duties. Complementing the awardees, the DGP expressed hope that they would continue to work with the same zeal and dedication in the future as well

Singh appreciated the work of the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. He also complimented police officers and jawans for working day and night in assisting the civil administration and health department in combating the COVID-19 spread and ensuring implementation of lockdown across Jammu and Kashmir. Singh also expressed happiness for success on the counter-insurgency front and said that the efforts of police and other security personnel would help in eradicating terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.