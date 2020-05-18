Left Menu
Development News Edition

230 policemen rewarded for counter-insurgency operations, fight against COVID-19

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:07 IST
230 policemen rewarded for counter-insurgency operations, fight against COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday rewarded 230 of his personnel with commendation certificates and cash rewards to boost their morale for their efforts to contain COVID-19 and also on the counter-insurgency front. Those awarded include eight inspectors, 13 sub-inspectors, 18 assistant sub-inspectors, 36 head constables, 63 selection grade constables, 42 constables and 27 special police officers, a police spokesperson said.    A pharmacist and four nursing orderlies were among the awardees, he said

He said the rewards have been given to these officers and personnel for their dedication and devotion towards their assigned duties. Complementing the awardees, the DGP expressed hope that they would continue to work with the same zeal and dedication in the future as well

Singh appreciated the work of the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. He also complimented police officers and jawans for working day and night in assisting the civil administration and health department in combating the COVID-19 spread and ensuring implementation of lockdown across Jammu and Kashmir. Singh also expressed happiness for success on the counter-insurgency front and said that the efforts of police and other security personnel would help in eradicating terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested and bailed: reports

Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested at the weekend after police responded to a report of an unwell woman, British media reported on Monday. Police officers and an ambulance attended Hudson-Odois London home in the ear...

MPEDA develops testing protocol for formaldehyde adulteration

The Marine Products Export Development Authority has developed a testing protocol for formaldehyde adulteration in seafood, MPEDA Chairman K S Srinivas said here on Monday. He expressed concern over the repeated incidents of the presence of...

We don’t want to take ‘Amphan’ lightly as it’s only the second time that India is witnessing super cyclone: NDRF DG SN Pradhan.

We dont want to take Amphan lightly as its only the second time that India is witnessing super cyclone NDRF DG SN Pradhan....

France, Germany want 500 bln euro Recovery Fund, joint EU debt

France and Germany called on Monday for the creation of a 500 billion euro 543 billion Recovery Fund able to offer grants to the countries and regions hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.In a joint statement, Paris and Berlin also said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020