As many as 14 people were detained for attempting to cross over into Krishna district to buy liquor, excise officials said on Monday.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:20 IST
14 detained in Andhra's Krishna for trying to cross into district to buy liquor
14 people, who were trying to cross Krishna district detained with 120 liquor bottles. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 14 people were detained for attempting to cross over into Krishna district to buy liquor, excise officials said on Monday. They were apprehended with 120 liquor bottles at Eturu village, which is close to Guntur district last night. They were nabbed while they were crossing over into Krishna district to fetch more liquor bottles.

Excise Police seized the liquor and detained the accused who were moved to Nandigama Excise station. Speaking to ANI, Nandigama Excise Circle Inspector, Ramakrishna said: "We got credible information that people from villages in Amaravati Mandal of Guntur district on motorcycles will transport liquor from Krishna. Based on that information, last evening we held a march in villages and found three persons carrying 30 bottles."

"We continued the march till almost midnight. We seized 120 bottles and their two-wheelers. These persons are buying liquor repeatedly from the 5 liquor shops in Nandigama and taking them to Guntur. We detained them and will take appropriate action," he said. (ANI)

