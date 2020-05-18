90 pc train pax who alighted in Madgaon were Goans, says CM

Even as opposition parties in Goa claimed the special train service between Delhi and Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram was bringing in COVID-19 cases due to a scheduled halt in Madgaon, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant claimed "90 per cent Goans" alighted. He said the state has 35 COVID-19 cases, only four of whom were non-Goans, though some hours earlier state Health minister Vishwajit Rane had put the case count at 37.

Sawant said 33 of 35 patients came from Maharashtra and two from Karnataka. Sawant said all those who alighted at Madgaon station from the special train were asked to furnish proof that they resided in the state.

Eight passengers who were on the train that arrived on Saturday tested positive, while the one that reached on Sunday had 12 cases. Sawant also said more than 10,000 workers had left Goa for their native states amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, while governments in Bihar and West Bengal were yet to give permission for entry.

The CM said trains to Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh were being planned from Goa to help transport stranded migrants. "The cost of arranging a special train depends on the distance it travels, but on an average Rs 700 to Rs 1,200 is charged per head," he said, adding that the tourism sector constituents had volunteered to pay.