Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dalit man’s beheaded body with 3 fingers chopped off found in Fatehpur, 3 held: Police

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:01 IST
Dalit man’s beheaded body with 3 fingers chopped off found in Fatehpur, 3 held: Police

In a gruesome case, a 22-year-old Dalit youth was beheaded in broad daylight on Sunday in his farmland with the killers also chopping off his three fingers, police said. After the discovery of the body, three men have been arrested for their suspected roles in the murder, Malwa Station House Officer Sher Singh Rajput said on Monday.

Rajput said three persons Rajol Lodhi, Vikram and Sanjay Paswan have been arrested in connection with the murder. He said the body of Pramod Kumar was found on Sunday in a field at the Chakki village. He said Kumar on Sunday had gone to his vegetable farm around 12 noon.

"And around 2.30 pm, the beheaded body of the Dalit youth was found in the farm," he said. Kumar's mobile phone is also missing, he said.

"It appeared that he was beheaded after his neck having been put on a brick. A blood-stained brick too has been found from the spot," the officer said. The SHO added that three fingers of Kumar's right hand were also chopped off.

Citing family members, police said his father is a teacher in a school in Agra, but he was here because of the lockdown. The family members claimed they had no enmity with anyone in the village.

Rajol suspected that his wife had illicit relationship with Pramod due to which he committed the crime, police said..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll below 100 for first time since March 9

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 99 on Monday, against 145 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, registering the first tally of below 100 since March 9. New cases increased by just 451 against 675 on Sunday,...

Locust attack may affect more Rajasthan districts this year: Officials

Locust outbreaks may affect more Rajasthan districts adjoining Pakistan this year as compared to the previous one, officials said on Monday. The Rajasthan government has made an emergency plan to deal with it and preparations are being made...

Mumbai COVID-19 cases up by 1,185 to 21,152; 23 more die

Mumbai on Monday reported 1,185 fresh COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths, taking the total case count to 21,152 and the fatalities to 757, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. Of the 1,185 new cases, 300 samples were tested posit...

Over 1,500 migrants booked for lockdown violation in UP's Balrampur

Over 1,500 migrants have been booked for lockdown violation in Uttar Pradeshs Balrampur district, police said on Monday. Thirty-seven FIRs were registered against 1,547 persons for violating lockdown norms and not following the protocol, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020