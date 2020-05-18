Dalit man’s beheaded body with 3 fingers chopped off found in Fatehpur, 3 held: Police

In a gruesome case, a 22-year-old Dalit youth was beheaded in broad daylight on Sunday in his farmland with the killers also chopping off his three fingers, police said. After the discovery of the body, three men have been arrested for their suspected roles in the murder, Malwa Station House Officer Sher Singh Rajput said on Monday.

Rajput said three persons Rajol Lodhi, Vikram and Sanjay Paswan have been arrested in connection with the murder. He said the body of Pramod Kumar was found on Sunday in a field at the Chakki village. He said Kumar on Sunday had gone to his vegetable farm around 12 noon.

"And around 2.30 pm, the beheaded body of the Dalit youth was found in the farm," he said. Kumar's mobile phone is also missing, he said.

"It appeared that he was beheaded after his neck having been put on a brick. A blood-stained brick too has been found from the spot," the officer said. The SHO added that three fingers of Kumar's right hand were also chopped off.

Citing family members, police said his father is a teacher in a school in Agra, but he was here because of the lockdown. The family members claimed they had no enmity with anyone in the village.

Rajol suspected that his wife had illicit relationship with Pramod due to which he committed the crime, police said..