Lockdown: Special bus carrying ashes of deceased persons sent from Jaipur to Haridwar

Ashes of 27 departed souls were sent from Jaipur to Haridwar in a special bus amid the ongoing lockdown, BJP MLA Ashok Lahoti said on Monday. Lahoti, an MLA from Sanganer, said due to the lockdown people were not able to go to Haridwar to immerse the ashes of their deceased family members in Ganga.

A free bus has now been arranged for this purpose and on Sunday evening 35 people had left for Haridwar with ashes of their deceased family members, the lawmaker said. All precautionary measures such as wearing masks and maintaining distance between passengers in the bus were followed, he said.

Lahoti said free food has also been arranged in Haridwar for these people with the help of Uttarakhand Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik. More such buses will be sent to Haridwar and Pushkar in the coming days and around 30 other Rajasthan MLAs are also applying for getting approval for this service.