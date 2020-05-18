PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 2432 1527 50 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 104 41 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 1392 499 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 196 54 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 93 59 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 10054 4485 160 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 44 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 11746 4804 694 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 912 563 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 87 45 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1289 609 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 228 113 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 1246 530 37 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 630 497 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 42 21 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 5236 2435 252 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 35058 8437 1249 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 7 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 876 277 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 17 7 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1980 1547 37 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 5375 2666 133 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 11760 4406 81 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1551 992 34 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 167 85 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 96 52 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 4511 2636 112 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 2825 1006 172 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 100002 38449 3072 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 96169 and the death toll at 3029. The ministry said that 36824 people have so far recovered from the infection.