Govt notifies J-K grant of domicile certificate procedure rules 2020
The Centre has notified 'Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Procedure Rules 2020', prescribing the procedure for issuance of domicile certificates, which has been made necessary for appointment to any post under the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Department, on Monday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:28 IST
The Centre has notified 'Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Procedure Rules 2020', prescribing the procedure for issuance of domicile certificates, which has been made necessary for appointment to any post under the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Department, on Monday. "The government today notified 'J-K Grant of Domicile Certificate Procedure Rules 2020'. These rules prescribe a procedure for issuance of domicile certificates. This has now been made basic eligibility condition for appointment to any post under UT of Jammu and Kashmir," Kansal said in a press conference.
These rules provide a simple time-bound and transparent procedure for issuance of domicile certificates in such a manner that no category of person is put to any inconvenience, he said. The domicile certificate will be issued within 15 days. "There is a timeline of 15 days for issuance of certificates," he said. (ANI)
