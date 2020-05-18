Left Menu
Rajasthan govt announces lockdown relaxations

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:21 IST
The Rajasthan government has allowed opening of all shops, except in containment zones and malls, with certain restrictions as part of relaxations for the extended coronavirus lockdown. Relaxations in workforce have also been given for government and private offices under the new guidelines issued by the state government on Monday.

Barber shops, salons and parlours will open with complete safety precautions, disinfection and sanitisation after service of each customer. In addition to the permission of opening stadiums, the state government has also allowed golf and polo clubs on condition that clubhouse and similar facilities shall not be functional. Spectators will not be allowed.

All shops, except in containment zones and in malls, will be allowed to open with conditions that no sale will be made to a customer not wearing a mask. Only two and five customers will be allowed in the small and large shops, respectively, at one time and social distancing of six feet will be maintained. Restaurants, eateries, sweet shops will be allowed for takeaway and home delivery only, and no customer will be permitted inside the premises.

Full strength is allowed for government departments dealing with important and essential work in red zone. In other government offices, full strength of officers and 50 per cent staff is permissible and remaining staff will be on work-from-home basis. For private offices in red zones, 50 per cent staff is permissible now.

Earlier, the permissible workforce was 33 per cent, which now has been increased. No commercial passenger transport is allowed in the red zone unless specifically permitted.

In orange zone, all government and private offices are allowed up to two-third of the total staff and rest on work-from-home basis. Public parks are also allowed in orange zone from 7 am to 6.30 pm with social distancing protocol, including no gathering of five or more persons at any place.

Taxis and cab aggregators (driver plus maximum two passengers), autorickshaw and cycle rickshaw (driver plus one passenger), intercity bus services are allowed in orange zone. However, city buses are not permitted. Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited from 7 pm to 7 am and all workplaces shall close by 6 pm, unless special permission is obtained from the district administration.

In green zone, all activities, except those which are restricted, are allowed. The state government has further classified the red, orange and green zones under urban and the panchayat samiti categories. Earlier, the classification of the zones was district-wise.

Urban areas of Ajmer, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jalore, Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Sirohi, Udaipur are under the red zone, while the urban areas of Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Sawaimadhopur and Tonk are in orange zone. The urban areas of Bundi, Ganganagar, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli and Pratapgarh are under green zone. In Jaipur, the urban area is under the red zone and all 15 panchayat samitis are under the orange zone. PTI SDA AG HMB

