Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khan Market, Connaught Place to open from Tuesday following odd-even rule

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:32 IST
Khan Market, Connaught Place to open from Tuesday following odd-even rule

Commercial hubs like Khan Market and Connaught Place will open from Tuesday following the odd-even formula prescribed by the Delhi government but several major markets such as Sadar Bazaar and Chandni Chowk, which are highly congested, will remain closed. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced opening of shops in markets on an odd-even basis and warned that if social distancing norms are not maintained by a shopkeeper, his or her shop will be closed and action will be taken. "We will open on Tuesday and follow the odd-even directive as per the government's order. Connaught Place has been set up in such a way that it will not be difficult to ensure social distancing measures. "We are however, disappointed with the odd-even restrictions. Rather than applying same rule to all markets , the government should take decision market wise," Atul Bhagava, President, New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) said. Sanjeev Mehra, President, Khan Market Traders Association, said, "Though we have our reservations against the formula and the guidelines, we will resume operations from Tuesday." "The shops in Sarojini Nagar markets will open from Tuesday. We met police officials on Monday and decided that each of the eight gates at the market will be manned by a policeman and a market representative carrying sanitizers and thermal screening device," said Ashok Randhawa, president Sarojini Nahar Market Traders Association. "There are 600 shops in the market. Besides there are around 900 street vendors. We will ensure strict implementation of social distancing. Some shopkeepers wanted to keep the market closed till May 31 but majority supported opening shops at the earliest because they are facing financial hardships due to complete lockdown for past two months," Randhawa added.

The markets have been closed since March 24 when a nationwide lockdown was announced to contain the spread of COVID-19. Manohar Lal Kumar, Chairman Bhartiya Udyog Vypar Mandal, Sadar Bazar, said the market will not open on Tuesday and further course of action will be decided. "We will discuss the Delhi government's order and decide on opening the shops on Tuesday. There are provisions like timing and social distancing norms that need to be looked in," he said.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also opposed the odd-even formula for opening shops, saying the government should not keep the base of odd-even for markets since it will be a setback for the traders. "The odd-even concept can not work smoothly for business operations. Traders in Delhi are dependent upon each other for procurement of goods and in the event of odd-even scheme, the business activities will not be able to resume in a smooth manner. "Even from the point of consumers, it is very inconvenient as it will deprive the consumers from their choice since half of the shops will be closed for each day," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said. Sanjay Bhargava, president Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal said that their association had decided four days back that the shops will remain closed till May 31. "The reason being, there are containment zones in the area and it will be very difficult to maintain social distancing norms due to space crunch in the congested area." PTI GJS VIT GJS TDS TDS

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Mexican rider suspended by EF Education First team

Mexican rider Luis Villalobos has been suspended indefinitely by his EF Education First team after a potential anti-doping violation in 2019 while with his previous team. According to a letter the team received from world governing body the...

Turkey's president declares nationwide Eid al-Fitr lockdown

Turkeys president has announced a new four-day curfew during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr to be applied across the country to stem the spread of COVID-19. Speaking after a cabinet meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped t...

Uber cuts 3,000 jobs as virus slashes payroll by 25%

Uber has cut 3,000 jobs from its workforce, its second major wave of layoffs in two weeks as the coronavirus slashed demand for rides. The San Francisco company has cut a quarter of its workforce since the year began, eliminating 3,700 peop...

Noida: 7 arrested for defying lockdown orders, border with Delhi to stay sealed

Seven people were arrested and challans issued to owners of 223 vehicles for allegedly defying lockdown norms in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, officials said. They said Noidas border with Delhi shall remain sealed until further orders.Crimi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020