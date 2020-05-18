Restrictions limited to containment zones, bus services to other states to begin: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Monday announced that lockdown restrictions will now be limited to containment zones and state transport buses will resume services to other states from Tuesday. After meeting top officials, Khattar spoke about the state-level guidelines on lockdown restrictions and said following the Centre's guidelines, relaxations have been eased now barring those in the containment zones.

"Restrictions will be limited to containment zones, and the areas in addition to these zones will be treated as orange zones to start activities," he said. On resuming public transport operations, he said the bus service will start on Tuesday for transport within and outside that state. Haryana Roadways had on Friday resumed bus services on select routes within the state, the first time since the lockdown was announced in March. The buses, which were not allowed to carry more than 30 passengers to maintain social distancing, were plying on select routes since Friday.

Recently, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had said economic and other activities were gradually re-starting in the state and 29.75 lakh workers have joined back units which commenced operations. Many offices in the state have reopened with 50 per cent staff strength or less.

However, schools, colleges and other educational institutions continue to remain closed since the lockdown, which Haryana had enforced throughout the state two days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed..