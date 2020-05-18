UP corona count: 6 more die, 141 test +ve; deaths till date 118, infections 4,605

Six more persons died of COVID-19 and 141 tested positive for infection on Monday, raising the fatalities till date to the disease to 118 and infected cases to 4,605 in Uttar Pradesh, said officials. "A total of 4,605 cases have been reported so far in the state from 75 districts, of which 1,704 are active while 2,783 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. Till now, 118 deaths have been reported so far in the state," an official release issued here said.

While three deaths were reported from Sant Kabir Nagar, two were reported from Varanasi and one from Kushinagar, it said. Of the total 118 deaths, maximum 27 were in Agra, followed 19 in Meerut, 11 in Moradabad, eight each in Aligarh and Kanpur, five in Gautam Buddha Nagar, three in Varanasi, four each in Sant Kabir Nagar, Firozabad, Mathura and Jhansi and two each in Mainpuri and Ghaziabad.

One death each was reported from Lucknow, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Basti, Bijnor, Prayagraj, Jalaun, Pratapgarh, Amroha, Bareilly, Shrawasti, Azamgarh, Etah, Kanpur Dehat, Mahoba, Kushi Nagar and Lalitpur. Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said earlier that as many as 6,247 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the state on Sunday, adding that the state is also ramping up its pool testing facility. "We are emphasising on surveillance and over 3.23 crore people have been surveyed by 79,825 teams in UP. Those having symptoms (of COVID-19) have been given the required treatment," Prasad said. He said the Aarogya Setu app was used and alerts are being sent to people.

"We have made 17,447 calls on the basis of alerts generated by the app and 109 people have been quarantined." The official said migrant workers coming from other states are being monitored by health workers. Of them, 466 people had shown symptoms of coronavirus infection and their samples have been sent for testing, he added.