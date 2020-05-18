Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP corona count: 6 more die, 141 test +ve; deaths till date 118, infections 4,605

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-05-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:45 IST
UP corona count: 6 more die, 141 test +ve; deaths till date 118, infections 4,605
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Six more persons died of COVID-19 and 141 tested positive for infection on Monday, raising the fatalities till date to the disease to 118 and infected cases to 4,605 in Uttar Pradesh, said officials. "A total of 4,605 cases have been reported so far in the state from 75 districts, of which 1,704 are active while 2,783 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. Till now, 118 deaths have been reported so far in the state," an official release issued here said.

While three deaths were reported from Sant Kabir Nagar, two were reported from Varanasi and one from Kushinagar, it said. Of the total 118 deaths, maximum 27 were in Agra, followed 19 in Meerut, 11 in Moradabad, eight each in Aligarh and Kanpur, five in Gautam Buddha Nagar, three in Varanasi, four each in Sant Kabir Nagar, Firozabad, Mathura and Jhansi and two each in Mainpuri and Ghaziabad.

One death each was reported from Lucknow, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Basti, Bijnor, Prayagraj, Jalaun, Pratapgarh, Amroha, Bareilly, Shrawasti, Azamgarh, Etah, Kanpur Dehat, Mahoba, Kushi Nagar and Lalitpur. Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said earlier that as many as 6,247 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the state on Sunday, adding that the state is also ramping up its pool testing facility. "We are emphasising on surveillance and over 3.23 crore people have been surveyed by 79,825 teams in UP. Those having symptoms (of COVID-19) have been given the required treatment," Prasad said. He said the Aarogya Setu app was used and alerts are being sent to people.

"We have made 17,447 calls on the basis of alerts generated by the app and 109 people have been quarantined." The official said migrant workers coming from other states are being monitored by health workers. Of them, 466 people had shown symptoms of coronavirus infection and their samples have been sent for testing, he added.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Mexican rider suspended by EF Education First team

Mexican rider Luis Villalobos has been suspended indefinitely by his EF Education First team after a potential anti-doping violation in 2019 while with his previous team. According to a letter the team received from world governing body the...

Turkey's president declares nationwide Eid al-Fitr lockdown

Turkeys president has announced a new four-day curfew during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr to be applied across the country to stem the spread of COVID-19. Speaking after a cabinet meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped t...

Uber cuts 3,000 jobs as virus slashes payroll by 25%

Uber has cut 3,000 jobs from its workforce, its second major wave of layoffs in two weeks as the coronavirus slashed demand for rides. The San Francisco company has cut a quarter of its workforce since the year began, eliminating 3,700 peop...

Noida: 7 arrested for defying lockdown orders, border with Delhi to stay sealed

Seven people were arrested and challans issued to owners of 223 vehicles for allegedly defying lockdown norms in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, officials said. They said Noidas border with Delhi shall remain sealed until further orders.Crimi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020