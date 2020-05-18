Fire breaks out in South West Delhi market shop

Fire breaks out in South West Delhi market shopPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:53 IST
A fire broke out at a shop in Indira Market of R K Puram area in South West Delhi on Monday night, a fire brigade official said
No casualty has been reported as yet, he said. The market is located close to the R K Puram residential area
The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call at around 9.30 pm after which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and efforts are on to bring the flame under control.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Fire Service
- South West Delhi
- RK Puram