Rally in Arunachal to protest killing of civilian by army men

Amid the lockdown, several organisations took out a rally in the Longing district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday to protest against the killing of a 60-year-old civilian allegedly by army men last week. The Wancho Council, the apex body of the Wancho community, and other bodies also submitted a joint memorandum to Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra demanding immediate arrest of the army personnel who were responsible for the killing of Lamdan Lukham and injuries suffered by six others on Saturday.

The firing took place at Pumao village in Longding district during a meeting between security forces and villagers to discuss the alleged beating up of a local youth by army men during his interrogation on Friday in connection with insurgency problems, police had said. The Army, however, said its personnel fired in retaliation after NSCN(IM) militants started firing at them from inside a hut and they used a human shield.

The protesters marched from the Longding general ground to the deputy commissioner's office. Officials said no untoward incident was reported during the rally and social-distancing norms and other guidelines relating to Covid-19 were followed by the participants.

In the memorandum submitted to the governor through Longding deputy commissioner, the organizations demanded that the 19th Sikh Regiment provide a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of the deceased, Rs 10 lakh to the severely injured person and Rs 5 lakh each to others who suffered minor injuries. They also asked for a government job for the next of kin of the deceased, and inclusion of members of the Wancho community in the committee probing the case.

The memorandum will be forwarded to the competent authorities for necessary action, officials at the DC office said. Members of the Wancho Council, Wancho Cultural Society, Wancho Students' Union, Longding District Students' Union and the All Wancho Women Welfare Association took part in the rally.