Left Menu
Development News Edition

Around 5,200 NRIs of Goan origin want to return to India: Goa NRI Commission

Around 5,200 NRIs of Goan origin, stranded across the world, want to return back to India in the backdrop of COVID-19 crisis, said Goa Commissioner for NRI Affairs Narendra Sawaikar on Monday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 19-05-2020 02:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 02:07 IST
Around 5,200 NRIs of Goan origin want to return to India: Goa NRI Commission
The Goa Commissioner for NRI Affairs Narendra Sawaikar speaking to ANI in Panaji on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Around 5,200 NRIs of Goan origin, stranded across the world, want to return back to India in the backdrop of COVID-19 crisis, said Goa Commissioner for NRI Affairs Narendra Sawaikar on Monday. "When the COVID-19 crisis started, few Goan origin people who are living abroad started contacting us for getting back to the country. We contacted the embassies in the countries where the Goan origin people are settled and also the central government," Sawaikar told ANI.

"The Goa NRI Commission has made a portal where 5,200 stranded Goans have registered for returning. This data has been shared with the central government and the embassies so that the stranded Goans could come back," he added. He said that according to his estimate the registered NRIs amount to around 25 percent of the total Goan expatriates and they are returning due to insecurities.

"Some of the Goan NRIs have lost their jobs and some are working on 50 percent salary. 25 percent of the Goans abroad want to return to Goa because of job insecurity. There are some elderly citizens and students who are stranded and who want to return. Our effort is that the Goan NRIs could be evacuated/repatriated with the help of Vande Bharat Mission of the central government," he said. Regarding stranded seafarers of the state, Sawaikar said: "Seafarer data is with DG Shipping. Around 8,200 seafarers are out of Goa. Some have returned. Those who want to return, there are efforts to bring them back. Home Ministry has permitted the return of seafarers stuck in Italy. The people will come in a staggered manner."

Sawaikar said that around 1,200 Portuguese nationals want to return to Goa, but it is up to the central government to decide on the issue. (ANI)

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock at Amazon, GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-USGA eliminates qualifying for U.S. Open, citing health concerns

The U.S. Open will be held without qualifying this year, the United States Golf Association announced on Monday, with the field filled entirely through exemptions. Golfers who are exempt from qualifying competitions include those who have w...

10 CAPF companies deployed in State: Maha Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that 10 Central Armed Police Force CAPF companies have been deployed in various cities of the state to help maintain law and order during the lockdown. We had demanded the central gover...

U.S. Supreme Court heaps more damages on Sudan in embassy bombing cases

The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a legal setback to Sudan on Monday, ruling that the African nation cannot avoid punitive damages in lawsuits accusing it of complicity in the 1998 al Qaeda bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that k...

Telangana reports 41 new COVID-19 positive cases, tally reaches 1,592

Forty-one more COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Monday, taking the states tally to 1,592. The cases include 1002 cureddischarged, 556 active cases and 34 deaths, the State Health Department said in a release.A total of 96,169 co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020