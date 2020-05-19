Left Menu
19 more coronavirus cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 1,442

19 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the COVID-19 tally in the state to 1,442 on Tuesday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 19-05-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:09 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

"1442 covid-19 + cases till date.the revised testing strategy,in view of migrants,is underway.we share your concern.stay safe and follow the lockdown," Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar tweeted.

He also shared district-wise COVID-19 data through social media. There have been nine deaths due to the infection in the state so far. (ANI)

