Rajkot, Indore, Navi Mumbai among Centre's '5-star garbage-free' cities; Delhi 3-star

Rajkot, Indore, Navi Mumbai among Centre's '5-star garbage-free' cities; Delhi 3-starPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:17 IST
The Centre Tuesday declared Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh), Rajkot, Surat, Mysore, Indore and Navi Mumbai as '5-star garbage-free cities'
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the results of garbage-free star rating. Karnal, New Delhi, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Chandigarh, Bhilai Nagar, Ahmedabad are among 'three-star garbage free rating', he said
Delhi Cantonment, Vadodara, Rohtak are among 'one-star garbage free cities'.
