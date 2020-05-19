Railway police sub-inspector shot dead in Haryana

A 36-year-old Railway Protection Force (RPF) sub-inspector was allegedly shot dead by a man when the officer was on patrol duty in Uklana here, police said on Tuesday. Munish Sharma, the in-charge of Uklana Railway Station Police post, which is located between Hisar and Jakhal railway stations, was shot dead Monday night near railway tracks at Uklana, about 45 km from here.

Railway police personnel and locals rushed Sharma to a private hospital from where he was being taken to the Hisar Civil Hospital in a private car, but he died midway, they said. Sharma, who hailed from Jaipur's village Bassi, had joined the force’s unit here about a year ago.

The police have started investigations into the case based on the statements of eyewitnesses. Police said according to witnesses, Sharma noticed that three youths were sitting on the railway line and caught one of them, while the two others managed to run away.

Suddenly, the youth Sharma had caught took out a pistol from his pocket and shot him in the stomach, they said, adding people nearby caught the accused who fired at the SI..