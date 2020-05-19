Fire at Dehradun factory, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at Sangam Agro Industry, a refined oil and mustard oil factory, here today morning. However, no loss of life has been reported due to the fire. Around 04:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the police and fire department received information via the control room that a fire had broken out at a factory in Patel Nagar Industrial Area, said the police.

The residential area around the factory was evacuated by the police. Eight fire tenders were pressed into action and the fire was controlled in an operation that lasted for three hours. The fire seems to be caused due to short circuit, but the cause of the fire is being investigated. The damage caused is being assessed, the police added. (ANI)