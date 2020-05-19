Left Menu
Fire at Dehradun factory, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at Sangam Agro Industry, a refined oil and mustard oil factory, here today morning. However, no loss of life has been reported due to the fire.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 14:56 IST
Fire at Dehradun factory, no casualties reported
A fire broke out at Sangam Agro Industry on Tuesday. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at Sangam Agro Industry, a refined oil and mustard oil factory, here today morning. However, no loss of life has been reported due to the fire. Around 04:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the police and fire department received information via the control room that a fire had broken out at a factory in Patel Nagar Industrial Area, said the police.

The residential area around the factory was evacuated by the police. Eight fire tenders were pressed into action and the fire was controlled in an operation that lasted for three hours. The fire seems to be caused due to short circuit, but the cause of the fire is being investigated. The damage caused is being assessed, the police added. (ANI)

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets remained shut on Tuesday due to the countrywide lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus, according to HDFC SecuritiesIn the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,731 per ounce, while silver was...

Soccer-Ronaldo returns to Juventus training after two months

Five-times World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Serie A champions Juventus for training on Tuesday after an absence of 72 days that included the last two weeks in quarantine. The 35-year-old was filmed arriving at the Turin c...

Govt extends deadline to fulfill contractual obligations by up to 6 months

The Finance Ministry has extended the deadline for fulfillment of contractual obligations of all government projects, including public-private partnerships PPP, which were due for completion on or after February 20, by up to six months in v...
