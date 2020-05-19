Left Menu
Man arrested, 2 juveniles apprehended for stabbing another person in south Delhi's Neb Sarai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:40 IST
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and two juveniles apprehended for allegedly stabbing another person to death in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Rohit (21), a resident of Sangam Vihar, they said. The police received information about the incident on Saturday. On reaching the spot, the victim was found dead while another person, named Virender, who had sustained injuries in his elbow, was also found at the spot. Investigations revealed that eight to nine people were playing ludo on their mobile phones in Sangam Vihar area on Saturday evening when three to four people came and started throwing stones at them, a senior officer said

"While most of the people, who were playing ludo, managed to flee, Rohit and Virender were left behind. The accused stabbed Rohit in his chest and also injured Virender and fled the spot. The dead body of the deceased was sent to AIIMS Hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Eye witnesses told the police that the name of the accused was Aarif (20), also a resident of Sangam Vihar while the other two were juveniles. On the basis of this information, raids were conducted and Aarif was nabbed, the DCP said. Further investigations revealed that a quarrel had taken place between Aarif and Rohit, following which Aarif threatened the victim with dire consequences, police said. Aarif also disclosed that one Ram Babu and two juveniles were also involved in the crime. The two juveniles were also apprehended, police added.

