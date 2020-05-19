Left Menu
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman's son among two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Junaid Ashraf Khan, son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammed Ashraf Khan, was among two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces at Nawakadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-05-2020 17:30 IST
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Junaid Ashraf Khan, son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammed Ashraf Khan, was among two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces at Nawakadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday. The other terrorist killed has been identified as Tariq Ahmed Sheikh from Pulwama

"In last night operation two terrorists were killed. They have been identified as Junaid Ashraf Khan from Srinagar and Tariq Ahmed Sheikh from Pulwama. Junaid is the youngest son of Hurriyat's chairman Mohammed Ashraf Khan," Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said at a press conference. The DGP said Khan was the divisional commander of Hizbul Mujahideen and was looking after central Kashmir area also. He was wanted in multiple criminal cases. Sheikh had joined Hizbul Mujahideen in March this year.

Two weapons and ammunition were recovered from their possession, the police said. Earlier in the day, a member of police special operation group was injured in the encounter. Jammu and Kashmir Police said the operation was launched on a credible police input last night. (ANI)

